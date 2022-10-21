Traders’ organisations thank Purohit for nominating industrialist as councillor

Various organisations of Chandigarh in a representation to UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit have thanked him for nominating industrialist, educationist and social worker Amit Jindal as a councillor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The representatives of the institutions thanked Purohit stating that Jindal, who will represent the traders’ body and industrialists across the city, will contribute significantly for the welfare of the traders and industrialists as he is well aware of the issues being faced by them.

Jindal is an industrialist and an educationist as well. He represents the Aggarwal community too.

Gopal Sharan Garg, national president of All India Agrawal Sammelan, said: “They have got representation in Chandigarh with the appointment of Jindal who will help in raising their issues.”

Similarly, Rajkumar Bansal, president, Chandigarh Grain Market Association, said that Jindal has been associated with traders for a long time and knows their problems.

“We hope and we are sure that he will raise our problems in the Municipal Corporation,” Bansal stated.

Chambers of Commerce Chandigarh president Surendra Gupta said that since “Jindal is an industrialist, he has himself struggled from time to time and knows the issues people running industries in Chandigarh are facing.”

Om Agarwal, president of Laghu Udyog Bharati, deputy president Sunil Khetarpal, president of Cornwater Planters Association, Chandra Verma, and president of Agrawal Sabha Chandigarh, Nand Kishore Goel also expressed their gratitude to the Governor.

On Tuesday, the administration appointed the nominated councillors, a decision which was opposed by the Opposition saying that they are the office-bearers of the BJP or owe allegiance to the party and it undermines the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.