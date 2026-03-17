Traders fume as Dharam Yudh Morcha for anti-sacrilege law blocks roads in Patiala ahead of Navratri

As the Dharam Yudh Morcha, a protest seeking stringent laws to punish sacrilege, entered its 22nd day at Samana in Punjab’s Patiala district on Tuesday, local residents and traders expressed resentment over the widespread disruption and inconvenience it has caused.

The protest, which started at the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk on February 24, has blocked key routes, paralysing traffic movement. It has also created a rift between protesters and the local population.

The situation turned tense on Monday, when protestors blocked not just the main chowk but also adjoining lanes for several hours, effectively confining residents to their homes.

Local traders have voiced strong resentment. “We protested outside the Samana police station and sought a solution. We too want stringent laws against sacrilege incidents, but the Bill cannot be passed by blocking all routes of Samana. The Bill has to be passed in the Vidhan Sabha. So why should the public suffer? When farmers sit on a dharna, they are growing crops in their fields and will sell them in the mandis to earn money. So what about our income?” said Vijay Mittal, a shopkeeper from Krishna Market near the bus stand.