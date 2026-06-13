Traders flag parking, sewerage and sanitation issues before Mohali Mayor

Traders from various markets highlighted long-pending civic issues and sought early intervention from the authorities.

Parking, sewerage, sanitation and infrastructure concerns dominated a meeting of traders organised by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Traders Wing at Phase-7 Market on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana, Senior Deputy Mayor RP Sharma, Deputy Mayor Harpal Singh Channa and officials from the Municipal Corporation, GMADA and other departments.

Traders from various markets highlighted long-pending civic issues and sought early intervention from the authorities.

A key demand was permission to construct first floors in both markets. Traders said growing commercial activity and space constraints had made expansion necessary. Responding to the demand, the Mayor assured them that the matter would be taken up with the concerned departments.