Traders flag parking, sewerage and sanitation issues before Mohali Mayor

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Parking, sewerage, sanitation and infrastructure concerns dominated a meeting of traders organised by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Traders Wing at Phase-7 Market on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana, Senior Deputy Mayor RP Sharma, Deputy Mayor Harpal Singh Channa and officials from the Municipal Corporation, GMADA and other departments.
Traders from various markets highlighted long-pending civic issues and sought early intervention from the authorities.
A key demand was permission to construct first floors in both markets. Traders said growing commercial activity and space constraints had made expansion necessary. Responding to the demand, the Mayor assured them that the matter would be taken up with the concerned departments.
Parking infrastructure also emerged as a major concern. A trader from Phase-7 market said parking bays marked by a Municipal Corporation contractor were too narrow, making it difficult for vehicle owners to park. Traders urged the authorities to redesign the parking layout according to standard specifications.
Participants also raised concerns over poor sanitation and maintenance in several markets, alleging irregular cleaning and unsatisfactory conditions of public toilets. They called for stronger cleanliness and upkeep measures.
Addressing the gathering, Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana said the Municipal Corporation, in coordination with other departments, would work to resolve the issues on a priority basis.
AAP leader Akbinder Gosal, Vaneet Varma and area councillor Parmjit Singh Kahlon were also present.
Sarbjit Singh Prince, a trader from Phase-7 market, said sewerage problems behind several showrooms had remained unresolved despite repeated complaints.
“The sewerage issue behind the showrooms has been persisting for years. Despite several representations, no permanent solution has been provided so far,” he said.
Meanwhile, Manoj Makkar, a trader from Phase-9 market, highlighted sanitation and parking concerns.
“Garbage heaps can be seen at several places in the market, while parking has become a growing challenge. Both customers and traders are facing inconvenience because of these issues,” he said.
The condition of the Phase-7 rehri market also came up for discussion. Traders said the market had remained unpaved for years, causing difficulties during the monsoon and adverse weather.
They urged the authorities to take up development work at the earliest and provide basic infrastructure to vendors operating in the area.
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