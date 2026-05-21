Traders, business leaders call for reopening of Attari-Wagah Border

Border Security Force jawan stands guard at the Integrated Check Post near the Attari-Wagah border amid rise in tension between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar district. (PTI Photo)

Several industrialists, traders, doctors and social organisations’ representatives, on Wednesday, called for the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border and to immediately resume trade through the border with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which has remained suspended for seven years.

Those present at the gathering included the Global Chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce — Parmeet Singh Chadha, and the Chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Punjab — Rajinder Singh Marwaha, who organised the gathering.

Chadha and Marwaha also led a march from Chowk Ghanta Ghar to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Chowk on Virasat Marg. It was followed by an ardas at Harmandar Sahib, to carry the voice of Amritsar’s business community to the Central Government.