Traders, business leaders call for reopening of Attari-Wagah Border

Claim that other ports continue trade with Pak; Amritsar left with no choice

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarMay 21, 2026 01:33 AM IST
Attari Wagah BorderBorder Security Force jawan stands guard at the Integrated Check Post near the Attari-Wagah border amid rise in tension between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar district. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Several industrialists, traders, doctors and social organisations’ representatives, on Wednesday, called for the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border and to immediately resume trade through the border with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which has remained suspended for seven years.

Those present at the gathering included the Global Chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce — Parmeet Singh Chadha, and the Chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Punjab — Rajinder Singh Marwaha, who organised the gathering.

Chadha and Marwaha also led a march from Chowk Ghanta Ghar to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Chowk on Virasat Marg. It was followed by an ardas at Harmandar Sahib, to carry the voice of Amritsar’s business community to the Central Government.

The speakers at the gathering strongly condemned the alleged discriminatory treatment meted out to Amritsar’s business community. They claimed that while trade with Pakistan continues through the Mumbai and Gujarat ports via Dubai, Amritsar’s border traders were left without any alternative.

Prior to the 2019-Pulwama attack, the trade through the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP) was worth over Rs 4,000 crore annually. It provided livelihoods to transporters, labourers, porters, small shopkeepers and employees in the border region; today, all of them stand unemployed.

The gathering also paid tribute to Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, who had historically settled entrepreneurs from 52 trades from Lahore, Kasur, Patti and other places in Amritsar. They established the city as a great centre of commerce. They also offered prayers at the Guru’s feet for the restoration of favourable conditions that would allow trade to resume and bring economic prosperity to all of Punjab.

Notable attendees included Principal Kulwant Singh Anakhi (Patron, Amritsar Vikas Manch), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tajinder Pal Singh Bobby Badshah, Baldev Singh Randhawa (National Chairman, Legal Rights Protection), Amarjit Singh Sachdeva, Amarjit Singh Narang, Advocate Teg Brothers and architect Jagjbir Singh.

 

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments