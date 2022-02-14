Trade unions to hold condolence meeting in honour of Bhatla

According to Singh, Bhatla played a key role in an agitation which was launched in 1988.

Several trade union leaders of the region will gather in Haryana’s Hansi on Monday to attend the condolence meeting in honour of Ramkishan Bhatla, who had died on February 2, following an illness.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Haryana unit Vice President Satbir Singh said that Bhatla was instrumental in organising several agitations of workers and farmers in Hisar region. According to Singh, Bhatla played a key role in an agitation which was launched in 1988, seeking allotment of hundreds of acres of surplus land of former maharaja of Faridkot Harinder Singh Brar’s estate to tenants near Hansi in Hisar.