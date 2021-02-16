‘Tractors of farmers who died at morchas still stand at Delhi borders, so other families can use it’

Two days after Haryana Cabinet Minister J P Dalal’s comments on farmers’ deaths at various protest sites, Punjab singer and actor Harbhajan Mann came up with a song, titled ‘Dooja Paasa’, highlighting the pain their families are going through.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, Dalal was purportedly heard responding to a media query on over 200 farmers’ deaths during the ongoing stir and commenting that they would have died even if they had stayed back home. He had later said his statement had been twisted on the social media and “wrong meaning” was attributed to it.

“If anybody is hurt by it, I tender my apology,” he said, adding he would continue to work for farmers’ welfare. He reiterated that it is painful if anyone dies.

Though Mann has not made any mention of these remarks in his song, the latter was released two days after the minister’s remarks.

In his song, Mann says that often in a peaceful protest, the other side is left ignored when several youngsters and elders died while protesting, yet our mothers and sisters are leading the morchas even after bearing immense pain. This song is to highlight all these emotions of families.

The lyrics are: “Bodies of many youngsters came to villages from Delhi protest sites…their sisters cried instead of singing wedding songs for them…Aksar disna rej janda e ghol da dooja paasa…mapian de chehre taun uttreia…sada sada layi hassa (often the other side of the struggle is left unseen…joy has faded forever from the faces of parents).”

It further says that the tractors of many farmers who died at the protests are still parked at Delhi borders so that they can be used by others, the kin of the dead have not brought them back. Like in the case of Gurvinder Singh (16) from Hoshiarpur who died in a road accident near Delhi. His parents have not yet brought back the tractor at home till now.

He sings: “Putt di than khara tractor…bhare hazri Dilli…phul taar ke pahunchiya bapu akh aje vi gilli…kehnda taur ghol di kidhre pai na jaave dhilli (the tractor is parked in place of his son…to mark his attendance…after doing last rites of son… the father’s eyes are still wet but he is back at the Delhi morcha as he says that the struggle should not suffer).”

Mann said, “One needs to go there to see how men and women are spending nights out in the cold. Hence…Akal Purakh is the one who is helping them out.”

He adds that people in the morcha are in high spirits and are not sad at all.

Mann, like other singers, has come out with many songs on the farmers’ movement and regularly goes on stage at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.