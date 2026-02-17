Winning 3 tractors, 3 bikes, Rs 50k twice in just 2 months: 5-year-old Rafael is no ordinary cow

Winning three tractors, three motorcycles and two cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each, and dominating major dairy events across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in just two months — ‘Rafael’ is not an ordinary cow. The five-year-old Holstein Friesian (HF) bovine has to her credit an astounding record of producing 79.215 kilograms of milk in a single day, and taking centre stage by securing first position at north India’s premier livestock competitions.

Owned by 36-year-old progressive dairy farmer Pritpal Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) district, Rafael’s latest and most talked-about victory came at the 19th International Dairy and Agriculture Expo organised by the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) in Jagraon from February 7 to 9, where she outperformed elite high-yielding cows to reinforce Punjab’s growing reputation as a hub of record-breaking dairy production.

Competing in the elite Holstein Friesian (HF) category, where all participating cows produce more than 50 litres per day, Rafael recorded an astounding 79.215 kilograms of milk in a single day, securing the first position among entries from multiple states.

Interestingly, the second position in the same HF class competition was also secured by another cow from Singh’s farm, which produced 76.125 kg of milk in a day. The third position went to an HF cow from Kulhar, Ludhiana, with a yield of 74.467 kg.

However, what makes Rafael’s achievement remarkable is not just the number, but the context. According to Pritpal, the cow typically produces even more milk at home. “When cattle move to a new environment, they take time to adjust. Despite that, Rafael gave nearly 80 kg in a single day. At home, she produces even more milk,” he said.

After winning first place, Rafael brought home a tractor, adding to the family’s growing collection of prize-winning farm vehicles. From December 1 to date, the cow has helped the family win three tractors and three motorcycles by excelling not only in the milking category but also in other segments like physical standards and overall breed quality.

“She is unstoppable, that’s why we named her Rafael,” Pritpal said with pride. “Rafael, a pure HF cow breed, was only two years old when she first participated in the 2022 Jagrao expo in the HF two teeth milking category and won the first prize. Then it participated in 2025 and won first prize again. This year, too, Rafael won the first prize in the milking breed category, and was awarded a tractor and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. in another category”

The family has retained all tractors she won for farm use. “For us, Rafael is more than a prize-winning cow. She represents years of disciplined breeding, careful feeding and professional farm management,” Pritaal said, adding that in the recently held Kurukshetra, and Rajasthan Pehova competitions, the cow won two motorcycles and a cash prize.

From 10 to 90 cows: A farmer’s journey

Pritpal’s father, Chaman Singh, began dairy farming long ago but discontinued it after some time. In 2010, Chaman Singhm, along with son Pritpal, again began dairy farming with just 10 cows. Today, their herd has expanded to around 90 animals, of which nearly half are in milk, while the rest are calves. Most of his animals are Holstein Friesians, while five to seven are Jersey cows.

The family manages nearly 12 acres of joint-family land and 10 acres on lease, producing vegetables and fodder.

Five-year-old Rafael has delivered three calves. The farm places strong emphasis on animal health, nutrition and hoof care. High-yielding cows are fed around 80 to 90 kilograms of green fodder and a balanced ration daily. According to the family, feed and related costs for top-yielding animals can reach around Rs 2,000 a day. With milk prices ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 55 per kilogram, Rafael alone generates an estimated monthly benefit of around Rs 60,000 after meeting feed and maintenance expenses.

PDFA: driving dairy excellence

The Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), which organises competitions, represents over12,000 dairy farmers in Punjab, and has transformed dairying into a technology-driven enterprise built on three pillars — genetics, nutrition and scientific management.

After studying best practices in countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and Brazil, PDFA adapted global models to local conditions.

PDFA president Daljeet Singh said, “The three-day milking and breeding contests are among India’s most transparent, with strict breed categories, standardised measurements and international judges. Farmers and officials from Europe now visit the expo to understand Punjab’s rapid genetic progress.”

National coordinator Uday Tiwari said, “The expo attracts over 300,000 farmers annually, making it one of the largest dairy gatherings globally. Alongside competitions, it hosts seminars and exhibitions by leading dairy equipment and nutrition companies, emerging as a national knowledge hub.”