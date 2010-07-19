Tractor trolley mows down 27-yr-old man

A 27-year-old resident was crushed to death by a trolley on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the victim,Thangavel,was heading towards the railway station on his bicycle. A tractor trolley coming from the opposite side hit him head on. Thangavel,who originally hails from Tamil Nadu and was residing in village Darua,was crushed under the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital in a police vehicle,where he was declared dead on arrival. Driver of the offending vehicle fled from the spot.

