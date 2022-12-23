Now a tractor that aims to use paddy stubble as fuel

CNH Industrial unveiled the industry’s first electric and methane LNG tractor at its Tech Day event in Arizona earlier this month. The New Holland T4 Electric Power Utility Tractor is a pioneering effort in reducing carbon footprint in agriculture sector besides signalling a move towards electrification and alternate fuels.

Company executives disclosed that CNH has plans to power the methane LNG tractor by using crop stubble which can be a gamechanger in India where paddy stubble burning has been playing havoc with the environment.

A prototype project using methane LNG is already functional at a farm in the United Kingdom. While, CNH executives dropped broad hints at the crop stubble burning method to produce methane in India, they were tight lipped about the exact plans and how far the company had come to fructifying them. However, there does seem to have been work already done in this regard by the CNH team in India.

According to Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial, alternate fuels and electrification are a priority for the company. “We have invested heavily in India. We have a huge office in Gurugram and we are focussed there not only on global solutions but also Indian markets. We are opening up new plants and it is an amazing market,” said Parag Jain, Chief Digital Product Officer, CNH Industrial.

Commenting on prospects in Indian markets through innovative products, Derek Nielsen, President, Agriculture, said adoption of innovation in Indian market is a priority for the company. “Technology adoption is growing rapidly in India as well as we are very proud that we are first to sell our western technology combine harvester there. We have been there for many decades with our New Holland brand and very soon you will see technology adoption taking place,” he said.

The electric prototype on display here in Arizona is the result of CNH experts based in US and Italy with Monarch Tractor, a US-based agriculture equipment firm which specialises in disruptive technology.

According to Mark Kermisch, Chief Digital and Information Officer, CNH Industrial, the T4 is an ideal tractor for lower horsepower operations and quite suited to orchard, livestock, municipality etc operations.

Advertisement

The tractor has a fully electrified drive train that features a 75hp continuous duty motor with peak power upto 120hp, 184 ibf-ft continuous torque, four wheel drive and maximum speed of 25 miles per hour. CNH executives said the tractor guarantees upto eight hour run time according to mission profile and can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than one hour with DC fast charging (AC charging MF also supported in the vehicle).

As it is equipped with electric outlets it can also be used as a portable generator wherever power is required. The T4 is credited with having 90 per cent lower noise and vibrations compared to equivalent diesel tractor and a 360 degree view of the vehicle through onboard cameras and suite of partial autonomy and driver assist features.

CNH Industrial also showcased a New Holland T6 Methane Power LNG Prototype Tractor which delivers 270hp of maximum power and is claimed to be the first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) pre-production prototype tractor.

Advertisement

The tractor is equipped with a cutting edge technology for cryogenic low pressure tank and allows for eight hours of running. Compared with fossil fuels, it emits 98 per cent less particulate matter and less CO2 emission. As per estimates by the company, it emits 11 per cent leas CO2 when using fossil natural gas, 80 per cent less when using biomethane from wastes and 180 per cent less (i.e. carbon negative) when using fugitive methane.