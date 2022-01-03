Tractor march on Jan 26: Farmer leaders to wait for SKM’s call

According to Tikait, a proposal for undertaking the tractor march will be put in the next meeting of the SKM | PTI/file

Even as BKU senior leader Rakesh Tikait has stated that the farmers will undertake a tractor march in their villages and neighbouring towns on January 26, several farmer leaders have stated that they will wait for a call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is meeting on January 15 to discuss next course of action.

A close associate of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Jind district president of BKU, Azad Palwa, said Monday that they will act according to the decision of the SKM. Dalit youth activist Sardanand Rajli, 36, who led the farmers of 58 villages at Baddo Patti toll plaza on Hisar-Chandigarh national highway in Hisar district for nearly one year, also said they will follow the directions of the SKM.

According to Tikait, a proposal for undertaking the tractor march will be put in the next meeting of the SKM. Addressing farmers at Kitlana toll plaza of Bhiwani district on Sunday, Tikait had stated: “It’s the demand of youths from villages that a resolution should be passed in the SKM for undertaking (a tractor march). Even if you (SKM) don’t pass a resolution, the youths will undertake a tractor march in the country on January 26.” He also claimed that the youths have already started making preparations for the march.

Tikait said: “…Tractors are ready because whenever the tractor appears, the Indian government will remember it. Now the people have made preparations in their villages. They will take (their tractors) from their own village to other villages. They will undertake (the tractor march) in towns. The tractor march will take place on (January) 26…. Till now even the committee has not been formed on the issue of MSP. A large number of FIRs were lodged (against the protesters during the agitation), they have not been withdrawn till now. The government did not hold any talks (with the agitators) after January 22 (2021).”

Nearly a month ago, the SKM, which was spearheading the farmer agitation against three farm laws, had accepted the proposal of the Centre over farmers’ demands, including MSP of crops and withdrawal of the cases lodged against the protesters. On the issue of MSP of crops, the Central government had made it clear that the representatives of the SKM will also be members of the proposed committee on it which will also have representatives of the Centre and state governments apart from agricultural experts. The government proposal had mentioned: “The (committee) will have a mandate on how to ensure MSP to all the farmers. During the talks, the government has already given assurance that currently whatever procurement of crops is being done by the government, that will not be reduced.” The government had also stated UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana governments have given their consent to withdraw the cases lodged against the protesters during the agitation with immediate effect. Sources say the Haryana government has initiated the process to withdraw the cases lodged against the protesters.