Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Chandigarh: Toy shop owner stabbed to death by business rival, wife injured

The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, 39, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony. His injured wife, Simranjit Kaur, has been admitted to a hospital.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 27, 2022 4:02:36 pm
murder, indian expressA toy shop owner was stabbed to death and his wife injured in Booth market. (File Representational Photo)

A toy shop owner was stabbed to death and his wife injured in Booth market under Sector 26, Chandigarh Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, 39, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony. His injured wife, Simranjit Kaur, has been admitted to a hospital.

The assailant, Jai Kishan, 29, also runs a toy shop in the Booth market opposite the shop of victim Avtar Singh. The police said Kishan murdered Avtar Singh to eliminate his business rival. They added that the two shopkeepers often used to have heated arguments.

Sources said Avtar Singh received stab injuries on his chest near the heart. Kishan stabbed Kaur in the stomach when she tried to save her husband. The assailant is currently absconding.

Kuldeep Singh, brother of victim Avtar Singh, rushed the injured couple to GMSH-16 in a private vehicle. Avtar Singh did not survive the sharp injuries and died minutes after reaching the hospital. The condition of Kaur is stated to be stable. She was referred to PGI.

“Initial probe suggests, there was a dispute between Avtar Singh and Jai Kishan over the issue of sale of toys, customers and prices. Today they indulged in heated arguments which resulted in the murder of Avtar Singh. We have registered a case of murder,” Inspector Maninder Singh, station house officer (SHO) Sector-26 police station, said.

The police said they will arrest Kishan soon.

