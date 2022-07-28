Toy shop murder: Assailant arrested, Chandigarh police recover knife used in crime

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a toy shop owner to death and leaving his wife injured at Sector 26’s Booth Market, Bapu Dham Colony, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man — identified as Jai Kishan — was nabbed on Wednesday night for the murder of Avtar Singh. Avtar’s wife, Simranjit Kaur, was injured in the incident.

Investigators said they have recovered the knife, which was used in the crime. Police said Jai Kishan was produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The body of Avtar, meanwhile, was handed over to his family after autopsy on Thursday. As per the police, the initial autopsy report suggests that the

victim had received sharp injuries on his heart. The condition of Avtar’s wife, Simranjit, is stated to be stable and she will be discharged from PGI soon.

Police claimed that Jai Kishan had stabbed Avtar following a dispute related to the business as there was cut throat competition between the two. Avtar was running a toy shop from a rented premise. Jai Kishan, who also runs a toy shop, eyed that shop.

In her statement to the police, Simranjit Kaur said that Jai Kishan was compelling her husband to vacate their rented shop. A case of murder was registered at Sector 26 police station. Sources said that an argument had broken out between the two shopkeepers on Wednesday, after which Jai Kishan fetched a knife from his shop and attacked Avtar. When Simranjit tried to intervene and save her husband, she was stabbed in the abdomen as well.