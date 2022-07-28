Toy shop murder: Assailant arrested, Chandigarh police recover knife used in crime

July 28, 2022 8:17:30 pm
Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a toy shop owner to death and leaving his wife injured at Sector 26’s Booth Market, Bapu Dham Colony, on Wednesday.
According to the police, the man — identified as Jai Kishan — was nabbed on Wednesday night for the murder of Avtar Singh. Avtar’s wife, Simranjit Kaur, was injured in the incident.
Investigators said they have recovered the knife, which was used in the crime. Police said Jai Kishan was produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The body of Avtar, meanwhile, was handed over to his family after autopsy on Thursday. As per the police, the initial autopsy report suggests that the
victim had received sharp injuries on his heart. The condition of Avtar’s wife, Simranjit, is stated to be stable and she will be discharged from PGI soon.
Police claimed that Jai Kishan had stabbed Avtar following a dispute related to the business as there was cut throat competition between the two. Avtar was running a toy shop from a rented premise. Jai Kishan, who also runs a toy shop, eyed that shop.
Subscriber Only Stories
In her statement to the police, Simranjit Kaur said that Jai Kishan was compelling her husband to vacate their rented shop. A case of murder was registered at Sector 26 police station. Sources said that an argument had broken out between the two shopkeepers on Wednesday, after which Jai Kishan fetched a knife from his shop and attacked Avtar. When Simranjit tried to intervene and save her husband, she was stabbed in the abdomen as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
Four held for ‘cattle smuggling’ in Gurgaon
Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws: Commonwealth Games 2022
Blonde trailer: Ana de Armas aims for an Oscar in Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Gujarat guards its lions’ share: How 6 months became 9 yrs, and waiting
Is overexercising harmful for health? Here’s what an expert says
Suspected monkeypox patient in LNJP tests negative, discharged
Explained: Why the govt plans to scrap the decades-old Coffee Act
Saudi prince subject of legal complaint during Paris visit
Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday gets Karan Johar on call with Kartik Aaryan
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine – governor
19-year-old junior national boxing champion found dead in field, police claim drug overdose