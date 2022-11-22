scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Toy libraries for pre-primary kids in govt schools: Punjab govt releases 38.53 cr grant

The cabinet Minister said that parents are showing great interest for admission in pre-primary classes located in government schools this year as compared with previous years.

kids-toys, punjab , indian expressToy libraries for pre-primary students in government schools across the state. (File Representational Photo)

Punjab Government has released a grant of 38.53 crores to establish toy libraries for pre-primary students in government schools across the state.

According to Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains, this grant has been issued by the Punjab government to impart education through modern tools to the students studying in pre-primary classes in 12846 government primary schools of the state. He added that students can also be made aware about health care, cleanliness and health and safety modules as well as good or bad touch.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:27:08 am
