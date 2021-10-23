Total vehicle count 7 per cent more than Chandigarh’s population last year: Report

THE REGISTERED vehicular population of Chandigarh has been recorded 7 per cent more than city’s total human population in 2020, states a report of Road Accident Analysis-2020. There has been 3 per cent increase in the crash severity.

The report was released Thursday. The report notes that the least fatal casualties (53) along with least road crashes (159) in the last one decade were reported in 2020. The restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 were said to be the main reasons for this.

In 2021 so far, 73 fatal casualties have been reported in Chandigarh. Traffic police officials expect the number of fatal casualties to remain below 100 till December-end.

In 2011, Chandigarh’s total human population and vehicular population was 10,54,686 and 8,36,168 respectively, and the crash severity ratio was 31.12 per cent. In 2020, the city’s human population and vehicular population was 11,58,491 and 12,34,757 respectively, and the crash severity was 33.33 per cent. The report mentions that the crash severity was recorded 34.09 per cent in 2019 but it was reduced 1 per cent in 2020 due to COVID-19 strictness when vehicular movement was restricted for certain months.

The highest fatal casualties (151) with the highest road crashes (428) in Chandigarh were witnessed in 2016.

There was also 54 per cent decline in the number of road accident-related calls (8,240) to the police control room in 2020 in comparison to 2016 when the highest road crash-related calls (17,662) were received at the control room.

SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Choudhary said, “Yes, the vehicular restriction during Covid pandemic has also contributed to lesser fatalities in 2020. However, along with that strict enforcement, road safety awareness programmes and other road engineering interventions, we have been able to significantly reduce the fatalities by half in the last decade which was mandated by UN’s Decade of Action Plan for Road Safety (2011-20).”

The report states, “Crash severity score has increased from 31.12 in 2011 to 33.33 in 2020. However, percentage of deaths due to road crashes per 10,000 motor vehicles is found to be 0.43 in 2020 which has decreased from 1.54 in 2011. Percentage of deaths due to road crashes per 1 lac population, i.e. health burden due to road crash deaths for Chandigarh in 2020 was

4.57 which has witnessed a substantial decline from 12.89 in 2011.”