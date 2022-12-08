Torch of 1857 revolt was first ignited from Ambala: Anil Vij

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij claimed Tuesday that “torch of 1857 revolt was first ignited from Ambala in order to liberate the nation from Britishers”.

Vij was addressing the people present after the staging of a related play, “Dastan-e-Ambala”, at the Open-Air Theatre of Ambala Cantonment Subhash Park on Tuesday evening. He applauded the artists who put up the performance showcasing how the flame of revolution was lighted from the Ambala Cantonment in 1857.

He said that the play should be performed all over Haryana so that people could know how the 1857 revolution started from Ambala.

Vij said that the staging of the play “Dastan-e-Ambala” will continue till December 8. The play also has history related to Ambala military area, so on the last day the play will be staged only for military officers, jawans and their families on Thursday.