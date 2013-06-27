Top seed Hardeep tames qualifier Bajwa

Paramveer Bajwa huffed and puffed and let out a loud cry. It was not the result that he was expecting,not for a player of his calibre. But standing in front of him in the other side of the court was Hardeep Singh,the top seed,and everybody could see the difference between the qualifier and the top seeded player. And as the quarterfinal match unfolded,it was Hardeep who maintained the stranglehold over his opponent to register and easy 6-3,6-3 win and enter the semifinals of the boys’ u-18 category in the CLTA-AITA Talent Series tennis tournament played at the CLTA courts in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

The morning showers threatened to spoil the proceedings but as the rain stopped,Hardeep stepped out on the court. Bajwa also soon took his position. Bajwa,who won the Nationals Series (u-16 title) in Mumbai last month,was in good form and as murmurs grew,it was not hard to fathom who the spectators were expecting to win the match. But as the match progressed,the changing expressions on Bajwa’s face told the mood in the spectators stand also as Hardeep surprisingly made short work of him. After an easy 6-3 win in the first set,Hardeep kept his momentum going and easily clinched the second also to win the quarterfinal match. He will now take on Allan Johnson who overcame CLTA trainee Pranav Suri 6-7 (3),6-1,6-1.

Meanwhile,CHART trainee and second seed Ranjeet Singh came up with a stellar display and defeated another CLTA trainee,Vikas Berwal,6-1,6-4. Ranjeet will now face qualifier Qamar Faisal who upset sixth seed Jagtar Singh in a marathon three-setter match. Qamar,after losing the first set 6-7,came back strongly in next two sets to upset Jagtar 6-4,6-2.

In the girls’ u-18 category,second seed Gayatri Kumaraiah of CLTA outplayed Aashi Gupta 6-2,6-1 to enter the semi-finals. She will face Aarushi Kakkar who bamboozled Neeru 6-2,6-3 in the quarterfinal encounter. In other quarter final match,top-seed Rajbeer Kaur breezed past Bhavya Wadhawan 6-4,6-2. She will play Nikita Bishnoi who defeated Aastha Malhotra of CLTA 7-5,6-1.

Also,in the boys u-14 category,top seed Sagar Bains entered the semi-finals after beating Calvin Golmei 6-2,6-2. He will face Ishaan Anirudh Sethi who registered a hard-fought 3-6,6-3,6-3 win over Sahishnu Sharma. Sixth seed Rishabh Sharda of CLTA upset his practice partner and second seed Sabrang Sandal in a thrilling three-setter 6-2,5-7,6-4. He will be facing third seed Gurjot Singh who defeated Aditya Vashist 6-3,6-4.

Meanwhile,in girls’ u-14,top seed Prinkle Singh of CLTA registered a one-sided 6-1,6-0 win over Prakriti Bainwani. She will be playing Seerat Sidhu who defeated Rubani Ahluwalia 6-1,6-1. Second seed Ishita Parikh defeated Tanya Batra 6-2,6-2 and now she will take on Bani Singh,who defeated Prakashan Abhirani 6-1,6-4,in the semi-final encounter.

Results:

Boys: u-14: singles: Sagar Bains bt. Calving Golmei 6-2,6-2; Ishan Sethi bt. Sahishnu Sharma 3-6,6-3,6-3; Gurjot Singh bt. Aditya Vashisht 6-3,6-4; Rishabh Sharda bt. Sabrang Sandal 6-2,5-7,6-4; U-18: singles: Hardeep Singh Sandhu bt. Paramveer Bajwa 6-3,6-2; Allan Johnsor bt. Pranav Suri 6-7 (3),6-1,6-1; Qamar Faisal bt. Jagtar Singh 6-7 (4),6-4,6-2; Ranjeet Singh bt. Vikas Berwal 6-1,6-4;

Girls: U-14: Prinkle Singh bt. Prakriti Bainwani 6-1,6-0; Seerat Sidhu bt. Rubani Ahluwalia 6-1,6-1; Bani Singh bt. Prakashan Abhirani 6-1,6-0; Ishita Parik bt. Tanya Batra 6-2,6-2; U-18: Rajbeer Kaur bt. Bhawya Wadhawan 6-4,6-2; Nikita Bishnoi bt. Aastha Malhotra 7-5,6-1; Aarushi Kakkar bt. Neeru 6-2,6-3; Gayatri Kumraiah bt. Aashi Gupta 6-2,6-1.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App