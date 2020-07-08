Top Ludhiana officials quarantined after 2 PCS officers test positive

Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (1182). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (1182).

Six more Covid deaths were recorded in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 175. The 258 new cases include a couple of senior government officials. The tally is now 6,749.

A 53-year-old man from Fatehgarh Sahib died at Government Medical College (GMC) Patiala, a 42-year-old man from Amritsar died at Government Medical College (GMC) Amritsar, a 61-year-old man from Gurdaspur died at GMC Amritsar, a 70-year-old woman from Sangrur died at GMC Patiala, a 70-year-old man from Mohali died at GMC Patiala and a 63-year-old man from Ludhiana died at DMC Ludhiana.

In Ludhiana, two PCS officers — Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Khanna) tested positive for Covid-19.

After their reports came out positive, four IAS officers — Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Additional Commissioner (Municipal Corporation), Additional Chief Administrator, ADC (Jagraon), five PCS officers and a Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, who came in contact with two PCS officers, put themselves under home quarantine, said an official spokesman in Ludhiana.

Balachaur SDM Jasbir Singh ordered to keep the tehsil office closed till Friday after a tehsildar tested positive. Nawanshahr DC Dr Shena Aggarwal said the office would be disinfected.

Balachaur SDM said the staff of the tehsil office will go into quarantine.

Maximum fresh cases (78) were reported from Ludhiana. A 57-year-old inspector posted at the control room tested positive. A 42-year old woman who was arrested in a property fraud case by Sahnewal police of Ludhiana city also tested positive.

A 25-year old undertrial from Ludhiana Central Jail also tested positive Tuesday. On Monday, five cops from Mullanpur Dakha police station of Ludhiana rural police tested positive including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables.

A 31-year-old head constable posted at division number 3 police station (Dharampura) and a 26-year old constable posted at Sadar police station of Ludhiana city also tested positive.

Jalandhar and Sangrur reported 43 fresh cases each. Nawanshahr reported 26 cases, Jalandhar 16 and Moga 14.

In Moga, three policemen and an accused tested positive. These include a 24-year old constable posted at Moga City-2 (South) police station and two senior women constables (aged 31 and 32), posted with CIA staff of Moga Police.

Meanwhile, an accused who was arrested in a dowry case and brought on a production warrant from Faridkot by Moga City-1 police also tested positive for coronavirus.

The other districts which reported fresh cases were Amritsar (8), Kapurthala (7), Pathankot (5), Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Ferozepur 3 each), Bathinda and Gurdaspur (2 each) and Faridkot and Hoshiarpur (1 each).

Of the fresh cases in the state, 11 had travel history outside, including 10 who returned from abroad.

As per the official media bulletin, 4,554 patients have been discharged and there are 2,020 active cases in the state, 38 on oxygen support and six on ventilator support.

