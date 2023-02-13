If you are planning to spend this special day with your significant other in Chandigarh, there are plenty of exciting things you can do. (Photo: Getty Images)

Couples around the world look forward to the Valentine’s Day with much anticipation. If you are planning to spend this special day with your significant other in Chandigarh, there are plenty of exciting things you can do. Here is a list of the top 10 things to do on Valentine’s Day in Chandigarh.

Take a romantic walk in Rock Garden: Rock Garden is a beautifully crafted garden filled with sculptures, fountains, and waterfalls. Take a romantic walk with your loved one and enjoy the serene ambiance of this unique garden.

Visit the Rose Garden: The Rose Garden in Chandigarh is one of the largest rose gardens in Asia and a popular destination for couples. Stroll through the garden and enjoy the stunning beauty of the various varieties of roses.

Go on a drive uphill: Go all the way to Kasauli or stop anywhere in the middle, grab some food from the roadside dhabas and enjoy a picnic by the hillside. Dagshai has several such beautiful spots.

Take a boat ride in the Sukhna Lake: Take a romantic boat ride with your partner at Sukhna Lake. But just be aware that the scenic Sukhna tends to be crowded on festivals.

Visit the Art Gallery: The Art Gallery in Chandigarh is home to a wide range of paintings, sculptures, and other forms of art. Take a romantic walk with your partner and admire the beauty of the art together.

Picnic in the Leisure Valley: If you don't want to burn fuel and have a yen for nature, look no further than the Leisure Valley: Pack a basket of your favorite food and drinks and enjoy a cozy picnic with your loved one.

Watch a movie together: Visit one of Chandigarh's many multiplexes and enjoy a movie together with your partner. Choose a romantic film that you both will love.

Go to the Jayanti Dam: If you want to pack mountains, lake and romance in one go, look no further than the Jayanti Dam near the New Chandigarh. You can also trek up to the Jayanti Devi temple that is said to have been built by the Pandavas of you are spiritually inclined.

Go, check out the neighbours : If you fear running into nosey neighbours or relatives in Chandigarh, just head for the neighbouring Kharar. Thanks to the flyover, the traffic is not too chaotic and you will end up finding some nice eatery on the way.

Enjoy a cost dinner: If your day is going to full of work, worry not. The city is full of beautiful restaurants where you can meet up for a candle-light dinner at the end of the day.

Remember, Valentine’s is all about spending time together. So don’t fret too much and just let your love shine.