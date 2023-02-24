‘Toofan’ behind the storm in Punjab – a small farmer, vocal on Sikh issues

‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, who was released from Amritsar Central jail on Friday, had jumped into activism during the farm agitation at Delhi borders. A Sikh preacher and a small farmer, Lovepreet Singh has been vocal on Sikh issues all these years.

His arrest had triggered off the violent clash that took place between supporters of Amritpal Singh and police at Ajnala police station on Thursday.

Police agreed to discharge Lovepreet Singh from the police case soon after Amritpal Singh staged a dhrana inside the premises of Ajnala police station.

Lovepreet Singh came out of Amritsar Central Jail while raising slogans of ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ and ‘Amritpal Singh Jindabad’.

“It is clear that Sikhs are slave and we have to face humiliation. I had no role in the case registered against me. I am thankful to all for my release. I am thankful to God,” said Lovepreet Singh who was welcomed by the members of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Lovepreet Singh is also Gurdaspur district president of ‘Waris Punjab De’. He joined the organisation after coming in touch with Amritpal Singh.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lovepreet Singh was arrested by police on February 17 on charges of kidnapping and assault on a Chamkaur Sahib-based resident Varinder Singh. He was not among the six people booked by name in FIR registered at Ajnala police station.

Soon after his arrest on February 17, his photograph with his newborn son went viral on social media. His family claimed that Lovepreet Singh had married two years ago and his first child was born on February 9.

His family claimed that Lovepreet Singh was at the hospital with his wife on February 15, the day the alleged crime was committed in which he was nominated.

“Lovpreet Singh has a small landholding and he does farming on it. He is also a Sikh preacher. He was always vocal on Sikh issues,” said a family member on condition of anonymity.

“Lovepreet Singh had also been a Sikh priest. He was very active during the farmer agitation at Delhi borders and came in contact with late actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He joined ‘Waris Punjab De’ when Amritpal Singh came to Punjab. Lovepreet was appointed the head of Gurdaspur unit. He played a key role in registering a police case against Gurdaspur Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni for using derogatory language for Harmandir Sahib. He was with his newborn son and wife when Punjab Police arrested him on February 17,” said Papalpreet Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Amritpal Singh-led ‘Waris Punjab De’ was founded by Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.