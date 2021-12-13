Toll plazas to be functional soon, says Khattar

With the farmers calling off their protest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday the toll plazas which were closed due to the stir would soon be functional, and there will be no increase in the toll charges.

Most of the toll plazas in the state have been non-functional for the past nearly one year due to the protest as the farmers had been camping at the toll booths.

Talking to mediapersons, Khattar welcomed the decision of the farmers to end their dharna. He said that after the farmers’ agitation ended, talks are going on with the farmers to withdraw cases. The list of deceased people given by the farmers during the protest will be verified by the police department.

Responding to a question regarding withdrawal of cases lodged against the farmers, the CM said that all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and the officers concerned would prepare a report together as to how many cases could be withdrawn immediately. The cases which have gone to court will be classified and work will be done to take them back at different times.

At a meeting, the CM urged all the DCs to strictly implement the PNDT Act in the districts and encourage various voluntary organisations, social workers and pensioners of the districts to register themselves on the samarpan portal. Expressing concern over the declining sex ratio, the CM said that concrete steps should be taken to take the sex ratio in the state to 950.

He said that so far 932 volunteers have registered on samarpan portal. As many as 29 categories of volunteers have been created on the portal to render services in various fields. ‘Samparan’, a voluntary programme, has also been started by the state government, under which people who are interested in social service can register themselves on this portal. He said that the DCs should prepare a list of pensioners of their respective districts and motivate the willing pensioners to devote their time for social service.

The CM also directed the DCs to make tight security arrangements in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) examination to be held on December 18 and 19. He directed the DCs to take the HTET as a challenge and personally take stock of its preparations. Apart from imposing Section 144 of the CrPC at the examination centres, strict security arrangements should be ensured. He ordered arranging government vehicles to deliver question papers to the examination centres and ensure that an adequate number of security personnel are deployed with them. He also ordered making alternative arrangements for traffic and to ensure the arrangement of traffic police so that the general public does not face any problem due to high vehicular movement during the examination days. Apart from this, he also asked for keeping the ambulance service and health service available in the districts during this period.

The CM also directed to complete the work of COVID-19 vaccination in the next 15 days by accelerating it. It was stated during the meeting that so far 91 per cent people have been given the first dose and 52 per cent people have been given the second dose under the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Doctors not going on strike After assurances of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij in connection with their demands on Sunday, the doctors of government hospitals decided not to go on a strike from Monday. Earlier, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association had stated that the doctors will go on a strike from Monday till their demands are met regarding the state’s policy issues.