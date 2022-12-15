Now, toll-free travel on Tanda road as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Lachowal toll plaza

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday ordered the closure of the Lachowal toll plaza on Tanda road in Hoshiarpur district. The CM reached the toll plaza and lifted the barrier himself to declare it toll-free as the contract with the company expired on Wednesday.

CM Mann, meanwhile, said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the company ‘P D Agarwal Private Limited’ for collecting Rs105 crore as toll in 15 years and not maintaining the road as per the standards. “The company also did not provide ambulance service as per the rules. Also it has not maintained an account where the money collected was to be deposited as per the guidelines,” he said.

The 27.90 km-long road was constructed by the government at a cost of Rs 7.76 crore in 2007 and its maintenance work was assigned to a private company which collected nearly Rs1.94 lakh per day.

“It’s a huge scam that a road was constructed at the cost of 7.76 crore and the maintenance of this road was handed over to a private company at a cost of Rs.7 crore per year for more than 15 years,” Mann said.

Taking the previous governments to task, he asked what the governments were doing when the company was cheating the commuters for the past 15 years. He also said that all other toll plazas will be closed on the date of expiry of the contract.

He said that the government would ask all toll plazas to install a board mentioning the expiry date of toll collection at their respective plazas, and added that no extension would be given to those who have completed their durations “as they have already minted money like anything”.

Several toll plazas in the state which have been collecting huge amounts of money daily from the commuters fail to maintain the roads which are pothole-ridden, and meet other required services.

While taking a dig at Opposition leaders, including Sukhbir Badal and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that they are talking about “the cost of my shoes and watch” but are silent on the issues of looting the people of the state.

He said that more scams of previous governments would be exposed in the coming days.