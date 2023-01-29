Today, farm union to stage rail roko for 3 hrs over pending demands

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee ( KMSC) will on Sunday observe rail roko (train blockade) for three hours at 15 locations in 13 districts of Punjab over the pending demands of farmers.

The KMSC also extended support to the ongoing protest by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in Mohali for the release of Bandhi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their sentences but are still languishing in jails.

“Farmers will be going to Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest site on February 1 in large numbers to support the demands of release of Bandi Singhs,” said Baljinder Singh Talwandi, KMSC press secretary.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they will block the trains from 1 pm to 4 pm. “It will be done at three places in Taran Taran, two in Ferozepur and one place each in Amritsar, Moga, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fazilka, Faridkot, Malaut, Mansa, Samrala, and Faridkot. The dharna at Gurdaspur railway station will be an indefinite one as farmers in that area are protesting for suitable compensation for their land, which is being acquired under Bharatmala project”.

The KMSC had earlier staged month-long dharnas at different toll plazas from December 15 to January 15 seeking reasonable user charges.

The union held meetings in the months of November and December with the deputy commissioners of various districts over their pending demands. The KMSC also had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in the first week of December.

“None of our meetings bore fruit. We have been protesting for minimum support price (MSP) for crops as a legal guarantee, clarity on Zira liquor factory, better compensation for farmers, and release of immediate payment against pending dues of sugarcane farmers. For toll plazas, we want that the government should reduce user charges and shouldn’t charge road tax when a new vehicle is purchased. We have ensured that the toll companies don’t raise the user fee in the name of so-called losses. We will restart dharnas if the toll companies are found violating the rules,” said Pandher.

Advertisement

In a statement, the KMSC said they also want punishment to the accused in the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and the police firing on innocent protesters.