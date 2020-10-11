To tackle traffic congession within Panchkula’s sectors, MLA Gupta proposes multi-level parking system

Gian Chand Gupta

To deal with the growing issue of traffic within sectors, the Panchkula Development Advisory Committee is considering the proposal to implement a multi-level parking system in the city. The matter was discussed in a meeting held on Friday.

As per a press statement issued by the district authorities, “Many big projects are going to take concrete shape to develop this distinctive city soon.” A multi-level parking system for each sector was proposed by local MLA and speaker of Haryana legislative assembly, Gian Chand Gupta, to tackle the issue of congestion on the inner sector roads.

Reportedly, several projects and their developments were discussed in details in the meeting chaired by Gupta, who also pulled up the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials for coming unprepared to the meeting. During the meeting, the development advisory committee officials, officials of the Municipal Corporation and the HSVP also presented details of the ongoing development projects and explored the possibility of works that could be taken up in future.

A joint plan for building the multi-level parking will be prepared by the officials of Municipal Corporation and HSVP. The officials are also considering the proposition to use vacant spaces or spaces of parks for the project.

Meanwhile, the fly-over pegged to connect Sector 20-21 to the trans-ghaggar sectors was also cleared. Gupta said, “Talking to the Punjab authorities, the bottlenecks in bridge construction have been removed. I have also discussed the project with the CM. The project will commence shortly.” The proposed road will pass through Peermuchala to head to the Chandigarh Airport, to facilitate connectivity between Panchkula and the Tricity airport.

Attention was also drawn to the difficulties faced by commuters on Zirakpur-Kalka road for entering Industrial Area, and sectors 12 and 12A. MLA Gyan Chand Gupta informed that the design of the flyover will be such that the problem of people on both sides of these sectors will be solved.

As for the issue of stray cattle on city roads, he said that a cowshed at Sukhdarshanpur is likely to be inaugurated on November 22.

Besides this, instructions were also issued to make proper arrangement of lighting on the roads. Taking note of the maintenance of toilets built at public places, Gupta has reportedly sought a survey report on the same and also instructed the officials to ensure that the tasks are completed in a time bound manner. While expressing displeasure over non-completion of the construction of bus shelters, he instructed that the MC officials either get the work expedited or blacklist the contractors.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Urban Development Authority Administrator Mahavir Kaushik, Estate Officer Anil Kumar Doon, Chief Engineer YM Mehra, Superintendent Engineer Sanjeev Chopra, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mahavir Singh, Executive Officer Jarnail Singh, Joint Commissioner MC Sanyam Garg et al.

New model of garbage collection, appeal to citizens to cooperate

The city is set to adopt a new model of garbage collection from homes.

Jarnail Singh, executive officer of the Municipal Corporation, said that a voluntary organisation has undertaken the task of making citizens aware of the four different kinds of garbage and the benefits of segregation. The segregated garbage will then be collected from the local garbage collectors and disposed of by using special machines.

The scheme is currently being run in sectors 12, 12A, 11, 14 and 15 as a pilot project.

