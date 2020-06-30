To tackle Covid crisis, Punjab to fill over 4,000 posts in health, medical education depts

A spokesperson of the CM’s Office, said that out of total 3,954 posts in Health Department, 2,966 would be filled in the first phase and the remaining 988, which would fall vacant on September 30, 2020, in the next phase. A spokesperson of the CM’s Office, said that out of total 3,954 posts in Health Department, 2,966 would be filled in the first phase and the remaining 988, which would fall vacant on September 30, 2020, in the next phase.

In a bid to effectively tackle increasing Covid load in government hospitals, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to to fill 3,954 vacant ‘regular posts’ in Health and 291 posts in Medical Education and Research Department.

This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting conducted by new Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan for the first time. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who presided over the meeting, formally welcomed her before proceedings began.

About the decision on health related posts, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, said that out of total 3,954 posts in Health Department, 2,966 would be filled in the first phase and the remaining 988, which would fall vacant on September 30, 2020, in the next phase.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to continue the recruitment of Medical Officers (Specialists) to be conducted by a Special Selection Committee headed by Dr K K Talwar through a walk-in interview.

Likewise, the Cabinet approved recruitment of doctors, paramedics and other staff to be done through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot by taking the recruitment out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). The decision of filling these posts through BFUHS has been taken in view of acute urgency amid global COVID-19 pandemic as earlier the recruitment of Group A and B posts was conducted through PPSC and Group C & D through PSSSB.

Divulging details, the spokesperson said that out of 2,966 posts, 235 Medical Officers (General), one Medical Officer Specialist (Microbiologist), four Medical Officers Specialist (Social Preventive Medicine), 35 Medical Officers (Dental), 598 Staff Nurses, 180 Pharmacists (Pharmacy Officer), 600 Multipurpose Health Workers (Female) & 200 Multipurpose Health Workers (Male), 139 Radiographers, 44 Dialysis Technicians, 116 Operation Theatre Assistants, 14 ECG Technicians besides 800 Ward Attendants would be recruited. Apart from these, the Cabinet also decided to recruit 265 Medical Officers (General), 323 Medical Officers Specialist, Pharmacist (Pharmacy Officers) 302 and 98 M.L.T. (Grade-2) against the total 988 posts falling vacant on September 30, 2020.

Also, an exemption in upper age limit up to 45 years at the time of recruitment has been cleared for those employees already working on contract/outsourced basis in different wings/institutions of the Health & Family Welfare Department. This is in line with the similar relaxation of upper age in case of persons already in government service for the purpose of recruitment to service by direct appointment. However, no relaxation will be given in educational qualification.

Nod to retain passing out junior residents

In another significant decision to combat Covid-19 pandemic, the Cabinet also accorded approval to retain those Junior Residents, who are passing out after completing 3-year post graduation, as Senior Residents (ad hoc) for one year against the bond given by them.

As many as 232 Junior Residents (other than PCMS category Junior Residents) would be retained against the bond given by them since 267 posts of Senior Residents are still lying vacant even after these posts were advertised recently.

The Cabinet also decided to recruit 32 Assistant Professors (Anaesthesia) on contract basis for one year and seven super specialist doctors on regular basis by the department. Apart from this, 20 posts of Anaesthesia Technicians were also approved for one year.

