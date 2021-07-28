To solve cattle menace: Mohali MC considers allotting land on lease to cattle owners

The MC was criticised for not taking any steps to solve the issue of stray cattles in the city. (File)

To make the city free of cattle menace, the Municipal Corporation is considering allotting land to the cattle owners on leasehold. The lease will be for one year. With the new strategy, the MC wants to shift the cattle out of the city and earn revenue from the land which shall be earmarked for the purpose.

According to officials, at present six villages are located within the jurisdiction of the MC where many people keep the cattle. The owners leave the cattle in the city which creates problems for commuters.

“Whenever our teams go to catch animals, the owners resist. We witness violence as the owners attack our teams. We got FIRs registered, but the problem of cattle roaming in the city is still unresolved. Now we have decided to earmark the land where the people could keep the cattle like cows and buffalos. It would not only resolve the problem but also generate revenue for the MC,” an officer working on the agenda item said.

The officer added that earlier there were discussions that the owners will get land on a lease basis for 10 or 20 years but now the land shall be allotted on a leasehold basis for one year. After that, the allotment can be renewed.

“It shall generate a sustained revenue, but the owners keeping the cattle have to follow the bylaws formulated by the MC,” the officer added.

The stray cattle is a menace in the city. People have also lost lives in road accidents caused due to the cattle roaming on the roads. The MC was criticised for not taking any steps to solve the issue.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi said that they had held a meeting with the cattle owners who live at villages within MC’s jurisdiction.

“We have devised a plan and are working on it. If everything goes well, we will soon announce the strategy to allot land,” he said.