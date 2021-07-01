To secure release, ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to reach Tihar jail tomorrow

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year prison term and is out on parole, is likely to walk free Friday after he reaches Tihar jail and completes the formalities of his formal release.

Chuatala is being released prematurely after the Delhi government, last month, passed an order granting a six-month special remission to those who have served nine-and-half years of their 10-year prison sentence. Since the Indian National Lok Dal supremo has already served nine years and nine months of his sentence, he is eligible for release.

INLD’s Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathi, said, “Accompanied by his grandson Karan Chautala, former Haryana CM will reach Tihar jail on Friday morning to complete paperwork for his release. After completing the paperwork and signing the release form, he will leave for his Gurgaon residence”.

INLD workers from all over Haryana will reach the Delhi-Grugaon border to welcome Chautala, Rathi said, adding a new era is set to begin in Haryana politics.

Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others including the whistleblower IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar were convicted and sentenced in the case pertaining to recruitment of 3,206 Junior Basic Training teachers in 2000. They all were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013. Kumar, the then Director of Primary Education in Haryana, had initially exposed the scam after he filed a plea in the Supreme Court. Later, he was also found to be involved in the scam during a CBI probe. Chautala’s former Officer on Special Duty Vidya Dhar and political advisor to the then Haryana CM Sher Singh Badshami were also given 10-year jail terms.

The others who were given 10-year jail terms are Madan Lal Kalra, Durga Dutt Pradhan, Bani Singh, Ram Singh and Daya Saini. Apart from them, one convict was handed a five-year jail sentence and the rest 44 were given four years of imprisonment.

Chautala was on emergency parole since March 26, 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and was scheduled to surrender on February 21, 2021. However, his parole had been extended by the high court.

As on February 21, he had two months and 27 days of jail time left which has been counted as remitted.