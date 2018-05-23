To scan movies on Sikhism, Akal Takht Jathedar forms 21-member ‘censor board’

Giani Gurbachan Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH/File) Giani Gurbachan Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH/File)

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has formed a 21-member ‘censor board’ to scrutinise movies related to Sikhism. Akal Takht Jathedar has also asked movie makers to take approval for movies related to Sikhism.

However, there is no name on the board which is directly related to filed of making movies. Prominent members include Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar, Takht Damdama Sahib, Partap Singh, representative, Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, some Sikh scholars including Balkar Singh, Prof Amarjit Singh, Dr Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, Prof Sarabjit Singh, Dr Sarabjinder Singh and Dr Harpal Singh Pannu.

Religious bodies Damdami Taksal, Tarna Dal and Budha Dal have also secured seats on the panel. This announcement to form the censor board came after a huge controversy that had erupted last month over the release of movie ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’, based on life of first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

Though initially the SGPC had cleared the movie produced by Harinder Sikka for screening in theatres, the body revoked its approval at the last moment sparking controversy.

Sikka was excommunicated after he declined to accept last minute order of SGPC and Akal Takht to remove the movie from theaters that released on April 14.

To settle the issues related to release of such movies made on Sikhism, Akal Takht Jathedar said: “We have formed the censor board due to repeated controversy erupting over movies made on Sikhism. This censor board will assure that every side is heard properly.”

He added: “It would be must for the movie makers to get approval from censor board for any movie related to Sikhism.”

Censor board will not be the final authority on such matters and it will submit its reports to Akal Takht Jathedar for a final decision.

While this censor board will have no legal authority, however, Akal Takht Jathedar has issued directions for the movie makers saying it would be mandatory for them to seek permission of Akal Takht whenever they make any movie on Sikhism.

