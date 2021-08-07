To save water Chandigarh civic body to serve only half glass water during all its meetings

“The members suggested that half a glass of water may be served in all the meetings of the civic body in the future to save water," a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation said.

Only half a glass of water will be served to people in all meetings held by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the civic body’s water supply and sewer disposal committee decided on Friday.

The move, civic officials said, was aimed primarily at conserving water and comes at a time when Chandigarh is trying to ensure 24×7 water supply for all its residents.

Friday’s meeting of the water supply and sewer disposal committee of the civic body was held under the chairmanship of Shakti Parkash Devshali. and was attended by Mayor, Ravi Kant Sharma, special invitee, and other members, including Mahesh Inder Singh, Asha Jaswal, Jagtar Singh, Ajay Dutta, and Rajesh Kalia, among others.

The committee members discussed various issues related to development and problems faced by the citizens pertaining to water supply and the stormwater drainage system.

“The members suggested that half a glass of water may be served in all the meetings of the civic body in the future to save water. The committee also discussed the fixed limit charges for new water connection will be borne by citizens for three years only,” a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation said.

The committee asked the officers concerned to reshuffle the timings of tertiary treated water supply from afternoon to morning and evening for the convenience of the general public. The committee also raised concerns over rainwater harvesting in Chandigarh and its implementation in a phased manner in Chandigarh.