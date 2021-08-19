To revive Drop in, CITCO aims to license out its multi-cuisine restaurant with liquor facility

In order to boost the revenue of its facility “Drop in” in Sector 34, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) has decided to license its multi-cuisine restaurant with liquor facility for Rs 1.25 lakh a month. The CITCO has floated a tender for Rs 75 lakh for the same.

The outlet was opened keeping in view the maximum student population of Sector 34 from the nearby educational institutes. However, owing to most of the educational institutes going online due to COVID, Drop in wasn’t seeing any crowds.

According to the terms and conditions given out to people inviting their interest, the area that will be licensed out is 3,136 square feet.

CITCO invites e-bids for licensing out centrally air-conditioned multi-cuisine restaurant with liquor facility (L-3, 4, 5) with genset at CITCO’s Drop In, Sector 34.

The reserve licence fee for trade/activity “sale of multi-cuisine items i.e Indian, Chinese, South Indian, fast food etc. & beverages with liquor facility (L-3, 4, 5)” is Rs 1,25,000 per month + G.S.T. The prospective bidder for the allotment of the space/premises will be required to deposit an earnest money of Rs 50,000 in the form of bank draft drawn in favour of CITCO in any scheduled bank at Chandigarh along with an application on prescribed form in which the bidder shall submit offer. Earnest money shall not be accepted through cheque.

The agreement period to run Drop in shall be initially for a period of three years which may be extendable for a period of another two years at the sole discretion of CITCO, considering performance etc., it has been stated.

The CITCO has also made it clear that the licence fee shall increase by 10% annually during the contract period. In case, the licensee fails to pay the licence fee/increased licence fee, as the case may be, by the due date, the licensee shall without prejudice to other rights and remedies as available with the corporation be liable to pay penal interest @18% per annum on the outstanding dues from the due date.

“The premises are and shall be deemed to be public premises as defined in the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 now in force and the said Act or any other Act touching the subject that may hereinafter come into force and the rules framed thereunder. The licensee will have to procure requisite approval from Excise Department/ concerned authority/ Govt for getting the liquor license (L3, 4, 5) at the said space/area /premises, at its own cost and expense. The licensee will have to procure at its own cost, food safety license for running their business in the allotted space,” it was stated.

It was also specified that the licensee will be given 60 days for internal changes / renovation in the Drop-in premises from the date of possession/ deemed possession. Therefore, the possession of the allotted space/ area will have to be taken by the licensee within 15 days from the date of allotment letter.

The final bidder/licensee will have to deposit interest-free security equal to six months agreed license fee, less the earnest money of Rs 50,000 within 15 days from the date of allotment letter. Failure to deposit the interest-free security within 15 days from the date of allotment of said space/premises, the amount of Rs 50,000 on account of earnest money deposited by licensee shall stand forfeited.

The licensee may also have the option to surrender the said space/premises allotted during the license period by giving two months’ notice in writing to the licensor. On surrendering the said space/premises by the licensee, the licensee shall pay all the dues on account of license fee/ electricity charges, telephone charges and other dues for the period ending with the date of handing over the possession to the licensor. The interest-free security shall be refunded to the licensee after adjusting the amount, if any, due from the licensee.

The licensee will be authorised to sell food stuff of the cuisines for which the premises has been allotted. No licensee shall be entitled or permitted to use the said space for residential purpose or for the sale of any foodstuff other than the menu items of the specific cuisine provided in favour of the licensee. Any change in the authorised trade shall be made only with the prior written approval of the corporation, it has been specified.

In case, the licensee fails to pay the electricity/water charges, by the due date, the licensee shall without prejudice to other rights and remedies as available with the corporation be liable to pay penal interest @18% per annum on the outstanding dues from the due date. The licensee will have to engage watch & ward staff (round the clock) for security of Drop-In complex, including equipment installed thereat, housekeeping staff for keeping the premises, including lawns and toilets, neat and clean and horticulture staff to upkeep the lawns and plants in and around the Drop-In complex.