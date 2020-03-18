To restore Punjab’s glory, Capt seeks another term for Cong

“If the Congress returns to power, the next seven years will witness Punjab being restored to its previous glory as India’s number one state,” Singh said at a conclave held to mark three years of the Congress rule in the state. “If the Congress returns to power, the next seven years will witness Punjab being restored to its previous glory as India’s number one state,” Singh said at a conclave held to mark three years of the Congress rule in the state.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought another term to restore the state’s glory, insisting that his government needed more time to fix the problems faced by Punjab.

The CM said that earlier he had thought that five years would have been enough to revive the state’s fortunes, but the situation was “so bad” that the government needed more time.

“If the Congress returns to power, the next seven years will witness Punjab being restored to its previous glory as India’s number one state,” Singh said at a conclave held to mark three years of the Congress rule in the state.

‘Not met Sidhu in long time’

On his party MLA Navjot Sidhu, who had quit the state Cabinet last year after he was divested of his key portfolios in a reshuffle, the CM said they have not met for a long time but the former minister had committed to sticking to the Congress and it was up to the high command to decide how best his services could be utilised.

Dig at Union FM over farm income

Amarinder also declared that his government will not allow ‘kurki’ of the land of the beleaguered farmers, who had been trapped by the banks in vicious cycle of loans and mortgage.

He dismissed the Centre’s promise of doubling farmers’ income as mere hogwash in the absence of any concrete steps. “Does the Union Finance Minister even know what agriculture is all about?,” he quipped, demanding that she should explain what the Centre planned to do to boost farm income, after first ensuring that every grain of Punjab is lifted and not allowed to rot in the godowns.

Taking another dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Amarinder, in response to a question, said that while he could not give out figures like her, he was confident that given the right atmosphere and assistance, Punjab’s hardworking farmers and industry could increase their incomes on their own.

‘Centre must support diversification’

Referring to reports that the Centre was mulling doing away with MSP for crops, he suggested that if they felt there were now enough stocks of paddy and wheat, they should extend MSP to alternative crops instead of simply dumping the farmers of Punjab who were responsible for giving India its food security.

(With PTI inputs)

