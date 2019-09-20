To remove unauthorised vendors from govt land, Chandigarh civic body to launch WhatsApp number

FACING FLAK from all quarters for not being able to remove the unauthorised vendors who have encroached upon the government land, especially in Sector 22, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has now thought of a solution: an exclusive WhatsApp number where residents can post pictures of the encroachments. The decision to launch the number has been taken so that the senior officers are not misled about the encroachments in sectors as the general public will keep them informed.

Once an encroachment picture is posted, the officials of the enforcement staff of the MC will have to remove the encroachment within 24 hours and then post the picture of the same there. A phone and a separate number will be purchased for it.

Special Commissioner Sanjay Jha told Chandigarh Newsline, “This number will help get us participation from the general public that will keep us informed about the encroachments from time to time. With this, we also want to convey that there is zero tolerance for any person who is sitting in an unauthorised manner.”

Also, the Special Commissioner has asked his officials to prepare a plan of each sector which will not just show as to how many vendors are allowed in each sector but also the space that can be made available to them.

“Once we have the report of each sector ready, we will define duties. Copies of the report will be given to the respective station house officers, market committee representatives and the enforcement staff,” he said.

In the congested Sector 22, there are as many as 900 registered vendors.

Video recording of Sector 22 is being done on a daily basis. On Thursday, as many as 63 illegal vendors were challaned.

The enforcement staff has been under fire for being unable to clear the unauthorised vendors. Not just in Sector 22, but even the Plaza in Sector 17 which was considered as the crowning glory of the city is packed with vendors.

Usually, before the enforcement wing is about to reach Sector 22 for clearing the illegal vendors who sit across the parking lots and the corridors at the Shastri market, the latter get their stuff removed. And within minutes after the enforcement team leaves, the encroachers are back.

Residents of the local area allege that the officials remain ignorant of the encroachments.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Chandigarh Administration to remove all the encroachments from the walkways, public paths, corridors and open spaces in front of booths, shops and showrooms within a month. A petition was filed by the Shastri Market businessmen seeking removal of hawkers, vendors and squatters from the space in front of their booths at the Sector 22-C market.

The division bench in the order had said that the administration would ensure that no showroom owner, shopkeeper or booth owner places any material or product in front of their premises or even hangs the same outside their premises.