To regularise unauthorised water, sewerage connections, Punjab approves OTS scheme

The Punjab Cabinet Monday approved a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for regularisation of unauthorised water supply and sewerage connections and recovery of arrears. The move, coming months ahead of the Assembly polls in state, is expected to result in the regularisation of 93,000 connections.

“Under the domestic category, Rs 200 per connection (Rs 100 each for water supply and sewerage) would be charged as a one time fee for regularisation of water supply and sewerage connection for a plot measuring up to 125 square yards, Rs 500 per connection for plot size between 125 to 250 square yards, and Rs 1,000 per connection for over 250 square yards plot,” an official spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

In the commercial and institutional category, Rs 1,000 per connection would be charged for a plot measuring upto 250 square yards and Rs 2,000 per connection for a plot above 250 square yards.

“No penalty will be charged if the fee is deposited within three months from the date of notification. Users who do not get their connections regularised in this period would be charged 100 per cent penalty and those who do not get their connections regularised within six months will face disconnection, and applicable penalty and interest will be charged, the spokesperson said.

After the deposit of the fee, no other charge will be levied, the official said, adding, “No interest and penalty on arrears of water supply and sewerage charges would be charged if the principal amount payable on the date of notification is paid within a period of three months. Also, no penalty would be charged if the principal amount of arrears and interest payment is paid after three months but within six months”.

The failure to deposit arrears within six months will attract both applicable interest and penalty, in addition to disconnection.