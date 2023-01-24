To regain lost ground in Punjab, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints array of advisors

After back-to-back poll debacles in the 2017 and 2022 elections in Punjab and his functioning coming under the cloud for the worst-ever defeats of the over hundred-year-old party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal now has an array of advisors to assist him.

On Saturday, junior Badal, as he is often referred to, the son of the Akali patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, constituted a 24-member Panthic advisory board to advise him on issues of Panthic importance.

The board was set to hold its first meeting Tuesday. Its members include Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former SGPC presidents Kirpal Singh Badungar and Gobind Singh Longowal, and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna.

A staunch critic and political foe of the Badal family for several years, Sarna in October last year merged his outfit SAD Delhi with the SAD “in the interests of Panth” and for “Panthic unity”. He was appointed as the chief of the SAD Delhi unit.

The other members of the Panthic advisory board are former MPs Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Prem Singh Chandumajra, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema (member secretary), former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Manjit Singh, Ram Singh, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Karnail Singh Peermohamed, Kiranjot Kaur, Harjinder Kaur Chandigarh, Ranjit Kaur Delhi, Baba Buta Singh, Jagjit Singh Talwandi, Pritpal Singh Pali and Baba Tek Singh Dhanula.

Sukhbir has another 19-member advisory board comprising senior Akali leaders to assist him in taking important political decisions. On November 30, this advisory board was constituted with nine members — Charanjit Singh Atwal, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Upinderjit Kaur, Baldev Singh Mann, Vir Singh Lapoke, Varinder Singh Bajwa and Jarnail Singh Wahid, Parkash Chand Garg and Madan Mohan Mittal (who quit the BJP to join Akali Dal).

On December 15, ten more members — Gobind Singh Longowal, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Manjit Singh, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Captain Balbir Singh Bath (retd), Mohinder Singh Hussainpur, Ujagar Singh Badali, Balbir Singh Miani, Harcharan Singh Golwaria and Ram Singh — were included in this board, taking its total strength to 19.

Before this board held its first meeting on January 16, a noted Hindu face of SAD Parkash Chand Garg resigned from all party posts on January 14. Garg, who continues to remain a primary member of the SAD, told The Indian Express that he resigned from all party posts, including from the advisory board as “party cadre was upset with shuffling of candidates” in the Punjab elections held last February.

Garg, who was elected as MLA on an SAD ticket from Sangrur in the 2012 Punjab elections and had lost from there in the 2017 elections, said he was not happy after being sent to contest from Dhuri in elections last year.

Akali Dal had fielded Winnerjit Singh Goldy from Sangrur in last year’s Punjab elections. “I took up the matter with the SAD president, but I felt he does not give much weightage to the advice… So, there was no point in being a member of the advisory board. Also, there is the ‘boss culture’ in the party now with young leaders addressing the party president as boss, something leaders like me are not used to, having around four decades of association with the party,” said Garg, adding that he would decide the next course of his political career after having discussions with his supporters in Sangrur.

A senior Akali Dal leader, wishing not to be named, said “The fundamental thinking behind constituting such advisory boards is to regain the lost ground and get the support back of the party’s core Panthic constituency, which drastically frittered away from the party over the recent years.”

Pertinent to note here is that Akali Dal, which won only 15 seats in the 2017 Punjab elections, was down to only three seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly in last year’s elections, making it the worst poll performance of the party.

The Akali leader added, “By constituting such advisory boards, an attempt has also been made to include in the party apparatus all such leaders who were not happy with the functioning of the party. The exercise is aimed at giving an impression that the party is going to stand by its fundamentals and is focusing on Panthic ideology. In future, people will see various Panthic voices on board before the party takes any decision and that any major decision taken was based on collective feedback.”

“So far, however, nothing has changed. We are placed exactly at the same place where we were a year ago, or even before that. Whenever there is a meeting, there is a staple agenda of ‘how to strengthen the party’. This says it all. Not much is being done which could revive the party. The party needs to change the narrative and perception of its core constituency of Panth which still has questions about the party lingering on in their minds,” said the Akali leader.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, when contacted, said, “Panthic agenda has always remained very important for Akali Dal. There is a lot of false propaganda being spread against the Akali Dal, which also has a big responsibility when it comes to the SGPC. To analyse and discuss such false propaganda minutely and give a befitting reply, such advisory boards have been constituted. Experienced people are needed for that. In the core committee of the party, all issues cannot be taken together and hence groups have been subdivided as advisory boards.”

On November 30, the SAD reconstituted the party’s core committee. The 25-member core committee is headed by SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the recently constituted Trade and Industry Board of the SAD will hold a meeting. Sukhbir Badal on January 17 announced the 31-member board, headed by former minister Anil Joshi, who had switched from the BJP to Akali Dal, as chairman and former Akali MLA N K Sharma as vice-chairman.