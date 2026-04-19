“To promote science education among girls in Punjab:” STEM Collective launched

The Punjab government and Thapar Institute launched the "STEM Collective" on Saturday, a dedicated program to mentor 100 girls from government schools annually for careers in science and technology.

The Punjab government, academia, civil society and industry came together at Thapar Institute in Patiala on Saturday to launch the STEM Collective, a multi-year programme to promote science education among girls in Punjab.

As many as 100 girls from 25 government schools across the city joined the programme’s first cohort. Aiming to reach 100 girls annually, the programme is designed to be replicated across other states.

The STEM Conclave marked the public launch of the STEM Collective, built in partnership between Sanjhi Sikhiya, Avanti Fellows, PI-RAHI and the Department of School Education, Punjab, with support from Genpact.

The selected 100 girls took a tour of the exhibition put up by various organisations, heard STEM alumni talk through their science journey and later participated in a guided campus immersion at Thapar’s ongoing Techfest – Helix, exploring robo wars, hackathons, and advanced laboratories, many for the first time.