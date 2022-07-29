To promote agriculture, Khattar asks Kisan Pradhikaran to prepare ‘Vision Document-2047’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare Vision Document-2047 at the earliest to promote agriculture and ensure the welfare of the farmers.

Also, the ‘pradhikaran’ should constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers and ensure that the state government includes all the pivotal suggestions shared by the farmers in future.

The CM said this while presiding over the second meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran on Thursday.

He said that the ‘pradhikaran’ will act as a ‘super think tank’. Under this, committees should also be constituted on topics like saline water, waterlogging, fish farming, beekeeping, poultry, mushroom farming, organic farming and micro-irrigation, the CM added.

He directed the ‘pradhikaran’ to include researchers, experts and top farmers in these different committees. These committees should work intensively in the respective areas and give suggestions to the government so that the income of the farmers can be increased.

Khattar said that along with farming, farmers should also give suggestions related to skill development to increase their income so that farmers can be trained. “This ‘pradhikaran’ has been constituted for the benefit of the farmers.

In this, along with the members of the government, experts from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries have been included as members.” The CM stressed that committees should be constituted at the earliest and the next meeting of the ‘pradhikaran’ should also be held soon.

The CM said that the state government has made all the arrangements to drain out the excess rainwater from the waterlogged agricultural fields. “Neither farmers will suffer damage to their present crop nor will they face problems while sowing their next crop,” he added.

In the case of old age pension, Khattar said, “Pension of any couple having income less than Rs 2 lakh will not be discontinued. Rather, our government has made provision for pension to the elderly automatically on attaining the age of 60 years, which has been welcomed by the senior citizens.”

The CM also clarified that the ration card of any person living BPL is not being discontinued. On the missing two children from Rai School, he said that both the children are safe. They were found in Jaipur.