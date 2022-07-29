scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

To promote agriculture, Khattar asks Kisan Pradhikaran to prepare ‘Vision Document-2047’

Also, the 'pradhikaran' should constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers and ensure that the state government includes all the pivotal suggestions shared by the farmers in future.

By: Express News Service | Haryana |
July 29, 2022 5:33:13 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran to prepare Vision Document-2047 at the earliest to promote agriculture and ensure the welfare of the farmers.

Also, the ‘pradhikaran’ should constitute separate committees related to farming for the welfare of farmers and ensure that the state government includes all the pivotal suggestions shared by the farmers in future.

The CM said this while presiding over the second meeting of Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran on Thursday.

He said that the ‘pradhikaran’ will act as a ‘super think tank’. Under this, committees should also be constituted on topics like saline water, waterlogging, fish farming, beekeeping, poultry, mushroom farming, organic farming and micro-irrigation, the CM added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...

He directed the ‘pradhikaran’ to include researchers, experts and top farmers in these different committees. These committees should work intensively in the respective areas and give suggestions to the government so that the income of the farmers can be increased.

Khattar said that along with farming, farmers should also give suggestions related to skill development to increase their income so that farmers can be trained. “This ‘pradhikaran’ has been constituted for the benefit of the farmers.

In this, along with the members of the government, experts from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries have been included as members.” The CM stressed that committees should be constituted at the earliest and the next meeting of the ‘pradhikaran’ should also be held soon.

The CM said that the state government has made all the arrangements to drain out the excess rainwater from the waterlogged agricultural fields. “Neither farmers will suffer damage to their present crop nor will they face problems while sowing their next crop,” he added.

In the case of old age pension, Khattar said, “Pension of any couple having income less than Rs 2 lakh will not be discontinued. Rather, our government has made provision for pension to the elderly automatically on attaining the age of 60 years, which has been welcomed by the senior citizens.”

More from Chandigarh

The CM also clarified that the ration card of any person living BPL is not being discontinued. On the missing two children from Rai School, he said that both the children are safe. They were found in Jaipur.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder

4

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
War, in Vogue
War, in Vogue
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained: Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: HC

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Prayagraj: Six more students involved in crude bomb attacks, claim police

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

Dhanbad judge murder case: Two held guilty of murder

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement