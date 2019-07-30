To plug doctors’ shortage, Haryana govt plans separate cadre, better pay scales

In order to meet the acute shortage of doctors in the government health sector, Haryana government has come out with a draft policy for creating a “specialist cadre” for doctors — a first in the state.

Lucrative pay scales, which will be “more robust” than the existing pay scales and designations, promotional avenues are also on the cards in order to attract and retain specialists in the government hospitals across all the districts of the state. Sources told The Indian Express that the government is mulling finalising the policy before the Model Code of Conduct is implemented in the state for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in October this year.

Haryana’s Health Department is facing shortage of specialists due to lesser number of specialists joining HCMS and a large number of specialists leaving government sector due to postings/duties outside their specialised field.

Two options on table for separate cadre

Going forward, the state government is exploring two options — a separate cadre for specialists or a sub-cadre within the existing Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS). Both the options have been kept open by the government and draft policy has been prepared on which stakeholders have been asked to submit their suggestions/objections before the final decision is taken on introducing either of the two cadres.

While the government is more keen on creating a “sub-cadre” within the existing cadre of HCMS, an option of a “separate cadre” is being seriously considered to attract more candidates to the state’s health sector. For creating a separate cadre, Haryana government has now begun to evaluate total requirement of various general surgeons, physicians, gynecologists and paediatricians in 300 and 200 bed DHs, SDHs and CHCs.

A designated board of recruitment will look after total number of posts of specialists for each institution. Government is also looking into the process of promotional avenues and how the gradation and seniority lists will be prepared for the specialists included in separate cadre.

As per the draft policy, government is also aiming that the pay scales for such specialists figuring under the separate cadre “should be robust enough to attract specialists and promotional avenues have to be ensured to promote retention”.

Draft policy points out hurdles

However, the government is also wary of numerous bottlenecks in considering smooth implementation of the separate cadre for specialists. “When specialists’ cadre is separate, will they be under administrative control of Civil Surgeon in district? Who will be incharge of District Hospital/Sub-District Hospital? If the incharge of the hospital is non-specialist (from general cadre) then problem in administering the specialists who belong to different cadre is highly anticipated. Thus creation of an atmosphere detrimental to working conditions which can affect patient care adversely cannot be ruled out. If the incharge of the hospital is a specialist, then the purpose of creation of specialist cadre is defeated as the specialist will be wasted in an administrative post,” the draft policy reads.

For creating a sub-cadre within existing cadre of HCMS, government is looking at giving additional increments.

“The objective of creating a specialist cadre within existing cadre is to make available secondary care specialist services in district hospital (DH), sub-district hospital (SDH) and community health centre (CHC); and to retain the specialists in the Haryana Civil Medical Services,” the draft policy reads.

Cost to the government

The draft further mentions: “At present four increments are given to diploma-holder specialists and six to degree-holder specialists on joining service in addition to the salary. To make entry level salary of specialists more attractive, robust and to compensate them for additional degree/diploma done at their expenses prior to joining HCMS, a financial incentive of Rs 20,000 per month for diploma holders and Rs 25,000 for degree holders may be given.”

It adds that the “department may consider extending this benefit to all the specialists already working in HCMS”. If implemented, the annual liability of this benefit to doctors is estimated to be around Rs 18 crores.

Under the sub-cadre scheme, and to have better retention rate of specialists in government hospitals, government is considering that “specialists may not be given emergency or postmortem or administrative duties, which are not related to their specialty”.