To mark gurpurab, South Australia Parliament holds ‘parkash’ ceremony of Guru Granth Sahib

The South Australia Parliament, in a first, marked Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary with a ‘parkash’ ceremony of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The ceremony was held on November 16, three days ahead of the Gurpurab on November 19 when the Sikh community across the world will mark the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Russell Wortley, Member of the Legislative Council who hosted the event termed it as a proud moment for all. “This year is indeed special as we have the holy scripture – the Guru Granth Sahib – here in the Balcony room of South Australian Parliament House. It is a proud moment for us all,” said Wortley.

“I have attended many of your festivals, programmes, gurdwara prayer services and even weddings. I feel that I have some connection with the Sikhs – the brave, the warriors, the saviours,” Wortley said addressing the gathering that comprised distinguished members of the Indian community as well as South Australian political leaders.

With the pandemic having dampened celebrations around the world, the event was a silver lining, bringing the community together once again. “The teachings of Guru Nanak of ‘say your prayers and share your meals’ has impressed me a lot and I see you all cooking and sharing meals at the gurdwaras carrying his message in your heart. How good it was that you provided meals at the time of crisis to people in need in the recent bushfires in Australia,” said Wortley, who joined in the prayers along with wife and Member of Parliament Dana Wortley. Also present on the occasion was Dan Cregan, Speaker of the South Australian House, Steve Georganas, Federal Member for Adelaide and Peter Malinauskas, Leader of Opposition and Member of the Australian Labor Party.

The Panj Piaras escorting the Guru Granth Sahib ceremoniously from outside the Parliament to the indoor hall was a unique sight with many Parliamentarians and members of the public watching the ceremony. This first-ever ‘parkash’ ceremony was followed by Kirtan and prayers with the aim to spread Guru Nanak’s message of oneness of humanity and equality for all.

“This celebration was unique for the community. The message for everyone is to keep the faith and pray for everyone’s well being,” said Monika Kumar, Community Liaison Officer.