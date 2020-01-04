Chandigarh to get 70 charging stations for e-vehicles

By installing all these charging stations, at least one charging station will be available in every sector of Chandigarh, which will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles in terms of range anxiety. (Representational Image) By installing all these charging stations, at least one charging station will be available in every sector of Chandigarh, which will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles in terms of range anxiety. (Representational Image)

The central government has given sanction for setting up 70 electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh under the second phase of the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

In all, 2,636 new charging stations will be set up in 62 cities in 24 states and union territories to encourage original equipment manufacturers to launch new electric vehicle models, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in New Delhi on Friday.



The Department of Heavy Industry had invited expressions of interest from entities for availing incentives under the FAME India Scheme Phase II for deploying charging stations within cities.

Sanction letters to the selected entities will be issued in phases after ensuring availability of land for charging stations, signing of necessary agreements/MoUs with partner organisations concerned like city municipal corporation/discoms/oil companies.

Subsequently, selected public entities are required to initiate the procurement process in a time-bound manner for deployment of sanctioned charging stations.

