To fill coffers, Punjab bets on liquor, to study excise policies of other states

Looking to mop up resources from liquor sales in Punjab, Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has directed officials to study excise policies of other states, including the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi, so that one of these could be replicated in the state. The AAP government plans to roll out its new excise policy in June, when the annual budget would also be presented.

“I have directed the officials to study the policies of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states and prepare a report on how well those policies are doing and how we can also mop up resources from liquor. We have time. We will be bringing the new policy in June,” said Cheema who holds the finance and excise and taxation portfolios.

Cheema added that he was surprised that Punjab, with high consumption of liquor, was not able to generate enough funds for the exchequer. “This is our mission now. We have to fill the coffers,” he added.

He said that he was also keenly studying the liquor policy in Delhi. “There is a basic difference between liquor consumers in Delhi and Punjab. While Delhi consumes Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Punjabis consume Punjab Medium Liquor (PML). We will have to work out our policy taking into consideration all these points.”

Cheema said that they will have to factor in the sensibilities of people of the state. “For instance, in Delhi, we have home delivery of liquor. In Punjab, this may not be possible as it becomes an issue,” he added.

The AAP, in the run up to the polls, had assured that its government’s emphasis would be on generating funds and making sure that the coffers are full. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had stated that they would look at liquor and sand for generating funds.

Successive governments in Punjab have been blamed for not generating resources from sand and liquor. It is also said that the income from liquor in Punjab hovers around Rs 5,000 crore, which can be much more.

In Delhi, the AAP government has faced criticism from opposition for opening new vends. Kejriwal is accused of having spoken against liquor and now promoting it. During Punjab elections too, Union Minister Smriti Irani had accused Kejriwal of promoting liquor. Bhagwant Mann, now the chief minister, had defended it stating that state needed money to roll out people friendly schemes.

Rs 1000 FOR WOMEN

Cheema said AAP’s announcement of Rs 1,000 per month for women was also in the works. “We will make it a reality in the Budget,” he said.