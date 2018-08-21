To fight drug menace, northern states to set up common secretariat

In order to step up the fight against drug menace in the region, representatives of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan and Chandigarh Monday unanimously decided to set up a Punchkula-based common secretariat for data and information sharing.

The conference, convened by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Uttarakhand CM T S Rawat with Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, who participated through video conference. Senior civil and police officials from these states, including those from Rajasthan, the National Capital Region of Delhi and Union Territory, Chandigarh were present at the meeting aimed at evolving a joint strategy against drugs overcoming all political and regional divides.

Nodal officers will be deputed by each of these states to coordinate the process of sharing information, the Chief Ministers decided at the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs – Challenges & Strategies’, convened here to discuss and formulate a joint strategy to fight drugs. The meeting accepted a suggestion from Captain Amarinder Singh to hold regular meetings at various levels to tackle the problem and monitor the progress of the anti-drug fight. Based on Captain Amarinder’s proposal, it was decided to meet every six months to monitor the progress of the joint strategy against drugs.

It was also decided to invite the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to join in, and that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would also be involved in the anti-drug strategy implementation. On the suggestion of Captain Amarinder Singh, it was further decided to hold a meeting once every quarter at the highest official level, rotationally chaired by the Chief Secretary/DGP of the states concerned. SSPs of the adjoining districts of the various states would coordinate on a day-to-day level, the meeting decided. The Chief Ministers revealed the decisions arrived at during the meeting to mediapersons at a press conference later.

Khattar said verification of foreign students sponsored by NGOs should be done through the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Uttarakhand CM expressed concern over the fact that women were also getting increasingly trapped in drug abuse. Himachal Pradesh CM said the state was already working closely with Punjab Police to crack down on smuggling of drugs through joint operations.

DGP, Chandigarh, Sanjay Bainiwal sought harsher charges for those selling drugs to kids, and suggested that such peddlers be booked under the Juvenile Act also along with NDPS Act. Punjab CM also called for effective sealing and surveillance along the International Border and state borders. Khattar also favoured fast-track courts for drug cases, as he mooted a ‘Nasha Soochna Sachivalaya’ for information sharing. According to a press release by Punjab government, Rajasthan Additional Home Secretary Shailendra Agarwal admitted “there was some diversion of opium being produced legitimately in the state, in addition to manufacture of low quality heroin and some synthetic drugs”.

