To cut landslide risks, NHAI installs slope drain pipe system on Kalka-Shimla stretch ahead of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh

IN A major effort to reduce landslide incidents ahead of the monsoon season, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a slope drainage pipe system at 83 vulnerable points along the 85 km-long Kalka-Shimla NH-5, one of the most landslide-prone road corridors in Himachal Pradesh.

The intervention, which is nearing completion, forms part of the ongoing slope stabilisation project being carried out between Parwanoo and Kathlighat. Officials said the drainage system was conceived after slope protection measures undertaken earlier failed to fully address the problem of rainwater runoff during intense monsoon spells.

The drainage system involves construction of small water collection points at the top of hillsides. These collection points are connected to a network of pipes and cement-lined drains that channel rainwater directly to the bottom of the slope. The objective is to prevent water from flowing freely over the slope surface, which often triggers soil erosion, damages protective structures and leads to landslides.