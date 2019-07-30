To cut delay, devotees to carry Granth Sahib on their head to cross

As it prepares for a month-long religious process slated to begin from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on August 1 to end at Sultanpur Lodhi in India on August 30, the SGPC has decided that the Bir of Sri Guru Granth Sahib will be cross the border with a devotee carrying the Sikh holy book on his head. The decision has been taken to avoid time consuming formalities while crossing the border at Wagah.

Advertising

On Monday, 508 Sikh devotees were granted visas and they will leave for Pakistan on Tuesday to be part of the procession. The SGPC had earlier hoped for 550 visas for the procession that has been planned as part of 550th birthday celebrations of founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

These 508 devotees will now enter India on August 1. This procession then will visit 65 cities of 17 states before concluding at Sultanpur Lodhi on August 30. It is not sure if any Pakistani Sikh or national would also crossover into India as part of the procession. Earlier, a four-member team of the SGPC had gone to Pakistan on July 27 to make arrangements for the procession.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC member and part of four-member team, said, “In my knowledge it is first time that such a procession has been organised from Pakistan to India. We will hire transport to travel from Nankana Sahib to Wagah border. All pilgrims will crossover into India over foot and then they will clear their immigration and customs. As it would be very difficult to get permission for any vehicle to crossover into India, so the Bir of Guru Granth Sahib will be brought to India by keeping it over the head of a devotee.”

Advertising

In another significant decision, the SGPC has decided to have five ‘Panj Pyaras’, the five beloved ones who lead the procession in Sikh tradition, on either side of the border.

“We can’t make Panj Pyaras’ stand in line with other pilgrims to clear the immigration and customs. Also they would have kirpans that would take more time to clear. So, we have decided that we will have five more Panj Payras ready on Indian side to lead the procession further. We will have to make such adjustments. We will have everything ready to continue the journey of Procession from Attari,” said Mehta.