To curb spread of Covid, Chandigarh Admin identifies eight new containment zones in UT

It further stated that guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution will be in force upto December 31. (Representational)

THE UT Administration identified and declared eight new Covid ‘containment zones’ on Thursday. The orders came into force with immediate effect.

The zones include Samrath Jiyo, Sector 15, part of Sector 20, part of Sector 29 , part of Sector 33-A, part of Sector 38-D, part of Sector 41-B, part of Sector 46-B and part of the Modern Housing complex.

“Whereas the issue of outbreak of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was examined by a committee comprising Commissioner, MC, District Magistrate, Senior SP and Director Health Services and a considered view emerged that the affected zones need to be declared as containment zones,” read the order.

It further stated that guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution will be in force upto December 31.

Meanwhile, the civic body authorities will conduct frequent sanitisation in the area. Residents have been advised to strictly maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd