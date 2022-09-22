To curb parking congestion, PGI plans to improve shuttle service

PGI is planning on increasing the frequency of its free shuttle service and e-rickshaws to reduce congestion in the institute’s parking lots. In the past weeks, over 10,000 people have visited the general and special OPDs while around 12,000 cars pass through the parking lots on a daily basis.

“We have space for 3,500 cars, but on average the number of cars parked is double the capacity we have here. While we have increased parking spaces for both the general public and staff, it will never be enough, for the number of patients will only increase. We cannot go beyond a certain limit, as there are restrictions in the UT regarding going vertical and also strict policies regarding maintaining green areas and also specific environmental guidelines,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director of the PGI administration.

Gaurav said that there are plans to increase the frequency of the free shuttle service, with the vans plying on different routes every ten minutes.

New boards have been put up at various places on the campus, which indicate the routes of the shuttle service, from both the main gate to different wings and gates. More than six vans are plying on campus along with six e-rickshaws donated by an NGO to PGI. “Patients and their attendants can use this service from both the gates to the hospital’s departments and save both time and energy,” adds Dhawan.

The institute’s administration is also planning on making temporary parking spaces and has also sent a request to the UT administration to create a space for multi-level parking near PGI. The multi-level parking project on the campus awaits environmental clearance.

The number of security personnel has also been increased on campus to regulate traffic, as many areas are blocked and congested with people parking on side of the roads, with haphazard parking also increasing chaos.