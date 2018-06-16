To clear the air, Panchkula firemen use 57,000 litres water in two days

Three fire tenders were pressed into service at three locations in Panchkula — from Rally village at 12-A to Housing board, Mansa Devi Complex and from Sector 25 onwards. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Three fire tenders were pressed into service at three locations in Panchkula — from Rally village at 12-A to Housing board, Mansa Devi Complex and from Sector 25 onwards. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Over the last two days, Panchkula firemen have sent up 57,000 litres of water in the air to ‘manually’ clear the dust haze over the city. On Friday, firemen hosed 37,000 litres into the air under the impression that they could improve the air quality by hosing it. On Thursday, they sprayed 20,000 litres of water. The hosing was done on the order of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal. Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said it was a waste of precious water.

The level of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5, which the officials ‘were trying to improve on their own’, recorded 649 micrograms per cubic meter – much higher than Chandigarh. On Thursday, the PM 2.5 was 565 micrograms per cubic meter in Panchkula and turned worse on Friday. PM 2.5 are the finest grade of particulate matter in air and are hazardous because they easily enter the respiratory tract.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service at three locations in Panchkula — from Rally village at 12-A to Housing board, Mansa Devi Complex and from Sector 25 onwards. Station Fire Officer Shamsher Malik said he was implementing the orders given by the MC Commissioner. “Kudrat ki kari cheez ko aap kaise apne aap theek kar sakte ho…koi farak thodi padna tha isse…par jo order diye hume afsaron ne…hume to maanne pade (How can we change nature. This was never going to make a difference, but we carried out orders from officials above),” he said.

Mayor Upinder Ahluwalia was also critical of the decision and said it was a “waste” of water in peak summer when there was already water shortage in the city. “I don’t know how such orders can be passed. They have wasted water which could cater to so many residents,” she added.

MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal did not respond to phone calls or messages. Rajesh Garhia, a senior official of the Haryana Pollution Control Board, said the level of PM 2.5 touched an “alarming” category. The levels are monitored at the monitoring station in Sector 6 and records only PM 2.5 apart from other levels of gases.

“In the morning, it was really less, but it gradually increased every hour. It is all because of the direction of wind that Panchkula has these alarming levels. Just between 3 pm and 4 pm, the level went down by two units but it showed a sharp increase between 4 pm and 5 pm,” the official said. In the morning, the level of PM 2.5 which was just 255 micrograms per cubic meter reached up to 649 in a few hours.

