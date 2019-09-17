Punjab: To check stray cattle menace, govt forms five- member cabinet sub-committee

The Punjab government Monday formed a five-member cabinet sub-committee to check growing menace of stray cattle and also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the deputy commissioners for opening an additional ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter) in their respective districts to address the problem.

The committee, headed by Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, has Vijay Inder Singla (PWD), Brahm Mahindra (local government), Balbir Singh Sidhu (health)and Sunder Sham Arora (industries) as members.

It has been mandated to suggest ways and means to tackle the menace and save human lives due to fatal accidents caused by stray animals.

The state in the recent past has witnessed several mishaps caused by the stray cattle leading to protests.

Reviewing the status of gaushalas already operational in the districts, the chief minister asked deputy commissioners to open one more cow shed in their respective districts with the help of NGOs, and social and religious organisations.

He also asked them to make arrangements, in collaboration with the departments of rural development and panchayats, local government and animal husbandry, to house the stray cattle in these cattle shed.

2.50 lakh stray animals

There are currently nearly 2.50 lakh stray animals in the state and the committee would explore ways to eradicate the menace, besides regularly monitoring the progress of implementation and achievement of the specific targets under the action plan in this regard.