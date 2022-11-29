scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

To-be groom ‘elopes’, family alleges kidnap

The man's father said that he lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping with the police on Monday. As per the father, the man had left his house around 4 am on Sunday on his bike.

The family of the 24-year-old alleged that he had been kidnapped by the woman with whom he had allegedly eloped. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old man, who was supposed to get married on December 2, allegedly went missing on Sunday morning from Shehzadpur village in Ambala, with the family of the man claiming that he had eloped with a woman, who was a mother of two children.

The man’s father said that he lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping with the police on Monday. As per the father, the man had left his house around 4 am on Sunday on his bike.

He further stated that after leaving the house, the man stopped receiving the family’s calls and later switched off his mobile. The family of the 24-year-old alleged that he had been kidnapped by the woman with whom he had allegedly eloped.

More from Chandigarh

SHO of Shehzadpur police station Bir Bhan said that the mobile phone of the man was switched off. He said that the police were gathering call detail records of the man and teams had been formed to trace him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:45:06 am
Next Story

Sector 15 residents up in arms, want area liquor vend to go

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close