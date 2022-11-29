To-be groom ‘elopes’, family alleges kidnap

A 24-year-old man, who was supposed to get married on December 2, allegedly went missing on Sunday morning from Shehzadpur village in Ambala, with the family of the man claiming that he had eloped with a woman, who was a mother of two children.

The man’s father said that he lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping with the police on Monday. As per the father, the man had left his house around 4 am on Sunday on his bike.

He further stated that after leaving the house, the man stopped receiving the family’s calls and later switched off his mobile. The family of the 24-year-old alleged that he had been kidnapped by the woman with whom he had allegedly eloped.

SHO of Shehzadpur police station Bir Bhan said that the mobile phone of the man was switched off. He said that the police were gathering call detail records of the man and teams had been formed to trace him.