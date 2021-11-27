Protests complete one year: To avoid violence, farmer leaders prepare list of participants

Taking a hint from protests and the subsequent violence that followed on January 26 this year, farmer union leaders this time are taking extra care to avert any untoward incident. Union leaders have prepared a list with names and contacts of the participants from every village.

They are also continously telling everyone to remain in discipline and to not act irresponsibly during the one-year protest.

Jagseer Singh Jhumba, Bathinda district committee member of BKU Ugrahan, said, “The village committee head of the union knows everyone and their tempearment. So we tell them to make every one aware of the rules and the discipline that they need to follow. Else they will have to stay back.”

He added that some people who drink every day have been told to either stay away from the rally or to not drink when they are at the protest site.

Kuldeep Joshi, a member of BKU Dakaunda from Duggan village of Sangrur district of Punjab, said, “Around 40 people go to the border sites on a weekly basis but for the anniversary protest, nearly 300 went from our village. We want strength at the protest site but they will also have to be responsible,” he said.

Jagsir added that for the Republic Day tractor parade, some people had gone on their own, but this time, all are going as part of some union of the other.

Sarwan Pandhar, general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), added, “We are conducting proper verification. Our cadres are going house to house to inform everyone that maintaing peace is of utmost importance. “On Republic Day, many youngesters had gone on their own with union flag on their tractors. But violence is not our agenda. The PM has agreed to repeal the farm laws and now our struggle is for MSP and to get the FIRs quashed among other demands,” he said.