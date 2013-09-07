To air grievances,city residents seek appointment with Manmohan

With a week left for Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs visit to the city,the Chandigarh unit of the Congress has written to his office expressing a desire to meet him. The PM is coming to the city on September 14 for handing over keys of one-room tenements under the slum rehabilitation scheme.

It is after several years that the PM would be visiting the city. An alumnus of Panjab University,he also has a house in Chandigarh. The preparations for his visit are on at full swing. Congress president B B Bahl said that he has written to the PM seeking an appointment to meet the leaders of the Chandigarh unit of the party. He said that the Congress leaders want to interact with him and so a request has been sent across.

In fact,city residents who want to air their grievances to the Prime Minister have also requested an appointment. An application by a city resident states that he wants to speak to the PM regarding less than satisfactory working conditions in the offices in Chandigarh. He has rued that people were not being able to get their work done.

