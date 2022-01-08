scorecardresearch
TMC will enroll 5 lakh members in Haryana, says Ashok Tanwar

Tanwar, who had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls after a bitter political fight with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had joined the TMC in November last year.

January 8, 2022 4:18:32 am
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ashok Tanwar on Friday claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was all set to enroll at least five lakh new members in Haryana.

Tanwar, who had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls after a bitter political fight with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had joined the TMC in November last year.

Tanwar, who was in Chandigarh, said he will undertake a Jan Sankalap Yatra in Haryana this month and travel 4,000 kilometres in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state. “We will contact as many as 25 lakh people — directly or indirectly — during the yatra which will be undertaken in 4-5 phases. During this exercise, which is aimed at strengthening the party, we will listen to the grievances of the public, apart from raising important issues.”

